Seafood and sunshine make for successful LobsterFest

Volunteer Amy Schroeder-Reggio of Westport serves the first lobster of the day to Karen Jones of Westport at the 8th annual Lobster Fest at Compo Beach on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in Westport, Conn.

WESTPORT — Hundreds of volunteers, over a thousand attendees, and a truckload of seafood and steaks all helped make the eighth annual LobsterFest a satisfying success.

“We raise all this money for charity,” said Leslie Wolf, chair and president-elect for the Westport Rotary Club, which hosted the event at Compo Beach on Saturday afternoon.

“It is so much fun,” she said, with 1,200 tickets going for the sold-out event. “All these volunteers buy a ticket and they work.”

Work includes cooking around 2,000 lobsters, grilling steaks, melting pounds and pounds of butter, and steaming ears of corn.

Live music played at the western end of the large parking lot adjacent to the south beach, supplemented by various drink vendors, games and crafts for kids, and seating in both an enormous tent and in the bright afternoon sunshine.

“It’s a perfect day for a great community event,” said First Selectman Jim Marpe, calling it the third biggest town happening after the Memorial Day parade and the Fourth of July fireworks.

“This is one of the premier events on the philanthropic calendar in Westport,” state Rep. Jonathan Steinberg said. “Everybody looks forward to it.”