Se forma tormenta tropical Bill frente a costas de Carolina del Norte
Se forma tormenta tropical Bill frente a costas de Carolina del Norte
June 14, 2021
Updated: June 14, 2021 10:47 p.m.
MIAMI (AP) — Se forma tormenta tropical Bill frente a costas de Carolina del Norte.