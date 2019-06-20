Scuba diver who drowned in Montana lake identified

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Authorities have released the name of a scuba diver who was found dead in Canyon Ferry Lake east of Helena.

The Independent Record reports search and rescue teams recovered the body of 40-year-old Jesse Travers Hubble, of Somerville, Massachusetts, on Tuesday. His death has been ruled an accidental drowning.

Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Capt. Kevin Wright says Hubble was working for an out-of-state production crew filming a promotional video Monday when it's believed he experienced some sort of equipment malfunction.

Hubble and another diver were in an area where the water was at least 60 feet (15 meters) deep.

Investigators are trying to figure out how the equipment failed.

Information from: Independent Record, http://www.helenair.com