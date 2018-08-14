Scottsdale-area resort may reopen a week after storm

PHOENIX (AP) — Officials say a Scottsdale-area resort impacted by recent storms may stay closed until next Sunday.

The Talking Stick Resort and Casino was evacuated early Saturday after a storm caused a major power outage.

The casino said in a statement Monday that water from multiple storms flowed into the area where the main and backup generators are kept, causing serious water damage.

Resort officials say reservations have been halted and five events were cancelled, ranging from poker to a gaming tournament.

The casino said on Twitter that will issue a refund to people who had registered to compete in the Arizona State Poker Championship.

The casino is also working to relocate guests with reservations to other nearby hotels.