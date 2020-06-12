Scott, lawmakers differ on virus relief; new outbreak at 81

Gov. Phil Scott on Friday expressed disappointment in the scale of the legislature's COVID-19-related economic recovery package as well as the pace at which it has moved through the state assembly.

Three weeks ago, Scott proposed a $400 million package, with the first phase of it directing $310 million in federal money to small businesses, agriculture, housing and consumers.

"We were inclusive in this work in hopes that it would move through the legislature quickly and largely intact. Unfortunately, it doesn’t appear that it's going to be the case as they’re only including about a third of the money we recommended," he said at his regular Friday press briefing on the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Vermont House on Friday passed a $93 million grants package that provides $50 million in emergency economic recovery grants to businesses through the Department of Taxes and Agency of Commerce and Community Development. Some of the remainder, $20 million, of the grants would go to local, regional, and state economic development organizations to distribute, and $23 million is slated for the Vermont Housing and Conservation Board for grants to nonprofit housing partners, service organizations and for shelter facilities.

“This package is on the fast-track to ensure there are as few impediments between Vermont businesses and the relief money as possible," said House Speaker Mitzi Johnson, a Democrat, in a written statement. She added that the legislature "is working intensely to get nearly a billion dollars into the hands of Vermonter and Vermont businesses, while we plan for unforeseen circumstances and ensure we are able to meet the greatest needs in the months to come.”

This first package will help the small businesses and another package to follow will be made available to a broader range of business types and sizes, according to the speaker's office. The legislature found that some of the administration's proposed uses of the funds as loan guarantees and loan loss reserves were ineligible for CARES funding, and any loans with the funds had to be back to the federal government if they were still outstanding at the end of December, which wouldn't work for many businesses, her office said.

The Agency of Commerce and Community Development and the Department of Taxes have 10 days to publish guidelines about their programs, including application and award procedures, eligibility standards, and grant amounts, Johnson said.

Scott warned that businesses crippled by the pandemic need help now.

“I can assure you these employers are on the brink. Some are weeks or even days away from bankruptcy and shutting their doors forever through no fault of their own. They can’t wait another month or two for relief,” he said.

The administration also announced the second phase of its economic recovery plan with the remaining $90 million. It includes $55 million in financial help through grants and seed capital to start up businesses. It also proposes additional grant funds, $20 million for broadband expansion and $11 million in community and housing recovery.

THE NUMBERS

Three more coronavirus cases linked to a new outbreak in Winooski were reported Friday for a total of 81 cases, including some in neighboring Burlington and a small number in nearby communities. About 60% of the cases are in adults and 40% in children, Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine said Friday. Only one in five of the infected people had symptoms. The state reported its first hospitalization related to that outbreak on Friday. There have been no reported deaths, Levine said.

“Everyone associated with the outbreak, whether they've been identified as a case or a contact, have been incredibly cooperative with regard to helping prevent further spread,” he said.