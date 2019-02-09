Scores attend annual "Moral March" in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Scores of people have attended an annual civil rights rally in North Carolina's capital city.

WRAL reported that Saturday's march focused on raising awareness about racial and social justice.

The 13th annual "Moral March on Raleigh " was led by the state NAACP chapter. The rally has gained momentum over the years through former chapter president the Rev. William Barber. He is now a top leader in the national Poor People's Campaign.

Moral March leaders promote health care for all, living wages, collective bargaining for public workers and ending the death penalty. Immigration and racial inequities also get attention.

Organizers hope to make an impression on lawmakers. More like-minded lawmakers are now in North Carolina's General Assembly and in Congress following Democratic gains last November.

Information from: WRAL-TV, http://www.wral.com