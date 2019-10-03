Scientists: Maui beached whales were fighting infections

WAILUKU, Hawaii (AP) — A post-mortem examination of two pygmy killer whales that stranded themselves on a Maui beach suggests they were fighting an infection.

The Maui News reported Wednesday that the adult males had inflamed lymph nodes when they stranded themselves at Sugar Beach last month.

The infection was also found in pygmy killer whales that stranded themselves at the same beach in August.

An official from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says the whales were afflicted elsewhere and there is no indication of an environmental toxin at Sugar Beach.

The animals were euthanized after tests indicated little chance for survival at sea.

Researchers say unusual food items including excess plant material found in the animals indicate they were not feeding normally.

___

Information from: The Maui News, http://www.mauinews.com