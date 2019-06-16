Schumer wants warship named for slain sailor from New York

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Chuck Schumer wants a warship named for a Navy sailor and married mother of two from upstate New York who was killed in a suicide bomb attack.

Schumer spoke on the Senate floor this week about honoring Senior Chief Petty Officer Shannon Kent, who was raised in Pine Plains in the Hudson Valley.

Kent was among four Americans and more than a dozen others killed in January in a suicide bombing in Northern Syria.

Schumer filed an amendment to the 2020 National Defense Authorization Act to name the next appropriate Navy warship in her honor.

Schumer says that of the 289 active-duty ships in the Navy, only five are named for women.