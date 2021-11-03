Schools leader wants rule for opting out of school policies

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Montana's elected education leader has said she is crafting a rule that would give parents the ability to opt out of some local school board policies, including mask requirements, after a temporary rule adopted by the health department at the beginning of the school year had little effect.
Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen spoke about her proposal on Monday evening with about 75 people gathered in Missoula for a discussion of parental rights at Crosspoint Community Church, a Southern Baptist Church. The Western Liberty Coalition conservative group that promotes constitutional rights in Montana sponsored the gathering.