Superintendent ‘separation agreement’ on the BOE agenda

Westport Public Schools Superintendent Colleen Palmer asked the Board of Finance to appropriate four million dollars for the purchase or rental of portable classrooms for the elementary schools at the board's Feb. 5 meeting in Westport Town Hall with education board Chair Mark Mathias by her side.

WESTPORT — More change is coming to Westport schools according to the agenda items for Monday’s Board of Education meeting, which include “separation agreement regarding Superintendent of Schools” and “Appointment of Acting Superintendent of Schools.”

Westport schools Superintendent Colleen Palmer announced her resignation from the district on March 14, at which time she said she planned to retire effective Aug. 1.

In the weeks since Palmer’s announcement, however, information came out about the alleged turmoil in the district over which Palmer presided. A survey released a few days before Palmer announced her resignation shows widespread discontent, distrust and concern among Westport school administrators.

The night before the announcement, the Westport Parent Teacher Association sent a letter to the education board calling for a “third-party independent investigation” into the workplace culture of town schools.

Palmer told administrators she would be away due to a “family emergency” on March 22 and has yet to return to the district. Assistant Superintendent Anthony Buono has been the acting administrator in charge of the district in Palmer’s absence.

“We are planning on discussing in public the items on the agenda and then voting on them,” Board of Education Chair Mark Mathias said.

