ROCKTON, Ill. (AP) — A school district in northern Illinois has agreed to pay $35,000 to settle a lawsuit by a former student who supports gun rights and claims her rights were violated during a walkout in 2018.

Madison Oster said she and allies were told to stand on a sidewalk while pro-gun control students at Hononegah Community High School held a protest on the football field, a month after a school shooting in Parkland, Florida, the Rockford Register Star reported.