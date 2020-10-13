School officials: Weston High employee tests positive for COVID

A Weston High School employee has tested positive for the coronavirus, officials said Tuesday.

A staff member at Weston High School tested positive for COVID-19, school officials announced in a letter to families Tuesday afternoon.

“The administration has been monitoring the situation, which occurred outside of school grounds,” the letter said.

It goes on to say there was “no risk of exposure on campus” based on a “thorough review” by the school’s coronavirus management team and the Weston Westport Health District.

“In the spirit of transparency, it is important to notify and reassure our community within the parameters of confidentiality,” the letter states. “We would like to underscore the importance of wearing masks, maintaining social distancing, and staying home when experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.”

The high school is in an early dismissal hybrid model.