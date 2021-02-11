School groups to Gov. Wolf: Vaccinate teachers ASAP

An unusual coalition of education groups — from superintendents and school boards to teachers unions — asked Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf on Thursday to prioritize school staff for the COVID-19 vaccine, calling it an “absolutely essential” step toward reopening schools and keeping them open.
Teachers and other school staff had been higher up on the vaccine priority list until the Wolf administration, following guidance from the federal government, made people age 65 and older and younger people with serious medical conditions newly eligible for the vaccine.