School bus crashes, injuring 1 student

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut police have responded to a school bus crash that left one student with minor injuries.

Officers have responded to a two-vehicle crash involving the school bus Monday morning at the intersection of May Street and Osborn Road in Naugatuck.

One juvenile student had been on the bus and sustained minor injuries.

No further details are immediately available. An investigation into the cause of the crash is underway.