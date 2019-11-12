School board honors outgoing members

BOE Vice Chair Jeannie Smith hands BOE Chairman Mark Mathias a gift from the board for his service during his tenure. Taken Nov. 11, 2019 in Westport, Conn. BOE Vice Chair Jeannie Smith hands BOE Chairman Mark Mathias a gift from the board for his service during his tenure. Taken Nov. 11, 2019 in Westport, Conn. Photo: DJ Simmons/Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: DJ Simmons/Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 7 Caption Close School board honors outgoing members 1 / 7 Back to Gallery

WESTPORT — With election season in the rear-view the Board of Education’s outgoing members was honored by family and colleagues on Monday.

Both BOE Chairman Mark Mathias and BOE member Neil Phillips will step down from their roles following Monday’s meeting. While they each added their own unique contributions to the board both received high praise from colleagues for their work.

SIGN UP here to get daily Westport News and alerts on breaking news.

“As a board member you led with a heart and as a chairperson you led with a heart,” BOE member Vik Muktavaram said of Mathias. “As serious as this board gets to be, you made this board fun. We’re going to miss you.”

Mathias announced in July he would forego seeking re-election and has served 16 years. He was the longest serving member on the board prior to stepping down.

Mathias said over the years he has worked with passionate parents, knowledgeable board members, high-performing superintendents, wonderful teachers and engaged students.

“We haven’t always agreed on how to continue to strengthen our schools, but we always have the same goal of providing our students with the best education possible,” he said.

“We are all a part of the education system in Westport. Each of us has the ability to make a positive impact on our school and children,” Mathias said. “Thank you for allowing me the opportunity to contribute to so many children's’ lives through my service on the Board of Education.”

Mathias was honored by both his colleagues and family for the work he’s contributed over the years.

“You never saw a problem, only an opportunity to make something better,” said his wife, Kim Mathias. “Every encounter would remind you of why you were on the Board of Education in the first place, and that was to make a positive difference for the students, the staff and the citizens of Westport.”

First Selectman Jim Marpe commended Mathias for his work and noted he has been a calming voice for the school board throughout the years.

“Westport’s a better place for you having served 16 years on the Board of Education and I know Westport will be a better place for all the other services that’s left for you,” Marpe said.

Phillips, who served as a member of the Representative Town Meeting for four years prior to becoming a BOE member in 2018, was also commended for his work as a town official.

“In both cases you made great contributions to the community,” Marpe said, adding Phillips and Mathias’ willingness to collaborate with other town boards has helped the town in a difficult year.

BOE member Elaine Whitney thanked Phillips for deciding to join the board in what has been considered a difficult year for the district.

“Despite those challenges you were steadfast in your focus in doing the very best for our students, our staff and our community,” Whitney said.

Mathias and Phillips were both given gifts as well as a plaque from district staff and fellow board members for their work.

Phillips said despite joining during a difficult time for the school district he had no regrets.

“It has truly been a privilege to serve with each one of you, some of whom I already counted as friends and others who I now add to that list,” Phillips said. “I am proud to have gone through the fire with all of you.”

dj.simmons@hearstmediact.com