School board: Critical race theory not taught in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas State Board of Education on Wednesday released a statement saying that critical race theory is not part of state academic standards after hearing from at least one candidate for office who is claiming that it is.

Board Chairman Jim Porter, a Fredonia Republican, said it was important for the board to issue a statement partly because he had read a comment from a candidate for office, whom he wouldn't name, that inaccurately claimed that critical race theory is being taught in Kansas schools.