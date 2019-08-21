School Road in Weston to undergo paving

An exterior of Weston High School in Weston, Conn. shot Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2012. An exterior of Weston High School in Weston, Conn. shot Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2012. Photo: Autumn Driscoll / Autumn Driscoll Photo: Autumn Driscoll / Autumn Driscoll Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close School Road in Weston to undergo paving 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

WESTON — One Weston road is slated to get some overdue paving done soon.

“We were just informed that the town of Weston is moving forward with much needed paving of School Road,” Richard Rudl, director of finance and operations, said in an email to residents on Wednesday.

The town intends to complete the work before school opens on Aug. 27, he said. School Road and the Weston Public Schools campus will still be accessible, but there will be shifts in traffic patterns from Thursday to Sunday.

A section of School Road will be closed from the stop sign at the turn to Weston Intermediate School up through the Weston High main parking lot. The high school parking lot will be open, but parking on School Road in front of the school will not be available.

Cars entering school grounds from Weston Road will be able to access all schools, but they will need to use the Weston Intermediate School access road to reach Weston High and Weston Middle School. If entering school grounds from Lord’s Highway, access will only be available to the middle and high schools.

To reach Hurlbutt Elementary School and Weston Intermediate, cars will need to enter from Weston Road.

“Per the town, milling and paving is scheduled to begin Thursday morning with completion by the end of the weekend,” Rudl said. “Although unlikely, paving may continue on Monday.”

Public Works plans to place barricades at opposite ends of the paving area so cars and pedestrians are aware of the detour.

“We appreciate the town’s attention to a critical safety issue,” Rudl said.

dj.simmons@hearstmediact.com