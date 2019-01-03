Schneider gets Senate's OK as US attorney in Detroit

DETROIT (AP) — The U.S. Senate has approved Matthew Schneider as chief federal prosecutor for eastern Michigan.

Schneider's nomination as U.S. attorney was approved Wednesday night. He's already been on the job for a year.

Schneider is a former assistant U.S. attorney. He also worked for Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette and the Michigan Supreme Court. The Frankenmuth native has degrees from Michigan State University and University of Michigan law school.