Schiff in mix as Newsom deliberates on next California AG

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The public and private jockeying to be California's next attorney general is intensifying as Gov. Gavin Newsom said Wednesday he's “very close" to making a decision on who he will name to the coveted job.
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who represents Newsom's hometown of San Francisco, has thrown support behind Congressman Adam Schiff, according to a person close to Newsom who says Pelosi and her allies have been calling the governor's inner political circle to urge he choose the 11-term Los Angeles-area Democrat. The person is not authorized to discuss the matter and spoke on condition of anonymity.