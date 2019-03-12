Schiff: Pelosi is 'absolutely right' on impeachment

WASHINGTON (AP) — A key House investigator says Speaker Nancy Pelosi is "absolutely right" to hold back on impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump.

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff sided with Pelosi, who said Democrats shouldn't pursue impeachment unless there's overwhelming and bipartisan support for doing so. Her comments to The Washington Post riled some liberals in the House Democratic caucus.

But Schiff said Tuesday, "I think the speaker is absolutely right." He said pursuing impeachment without bipartisan political support would be doomed to "failure."

Schiff said Democrats need to see the report from special counsel Robert Mueller. He said that if the Justice Department tries to withhold any of it, the House might bring in Mueller to testify.

Schiff spoke at a breakfast hosted by the Christian Science Monitor.