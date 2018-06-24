Scenic Glacier National Park road completely open

KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) — The scenic Going-to-the-Sun Road in Glacier National Park in northwest Montana is now completely open to motorized vehicles.

The entire 50-mile (80-kilometer) length of the road was opened Saturday morning after crews cleared the last remnants of the winter snow.

The National Park Service cautioned that motorists can still encounter snow and icy conditions at Logan Pass.

The Highline Trail from Logan Pass is still closed due to snow.

The Logan Pass Visitor Center is open daily from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Sept. 3.