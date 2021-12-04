Scenes from Week 1 of Ghislaine Maxwell's sex-abuse trial TOM HAYS, Associated Press Dec. 4, 2021 Updated: Dec. 4, 2021 8:47 a.m.
In this courtroom sketch, defense attorney Jeffrey Pagliuca, left, confers with Ghislaine Maxwell after making an argument to Judge Nathan regarding the removal of a juror due to holiday travel plans that would disrupt the trial schedule during Maxwell's sex trafficking trial, Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, in New York. A longtime pilot for the late financier Jeffrey Epstein resumed his testimony at Ghislaine Maxwell's sex trafficking trial Tuesday, saying that the British socialite charged with helping the financier find teenage girls to sexually abuse was "Number 2" in the hierarchy of Epstein's operations.
Defense attorney Christian Everdell cross examins former Jeffrey Epstein pilot Lawrence Visoski as a photo of with photo of former Epstein assistant Sarah Kellen appears on monitors during Ghislaine Maxwell's sex trafficking trial, Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, in New York. The longtime pilot for the late financier Jeffrey Epstein resumed his testimony at Ghislaine Maxwell's sex trafficking trial Tuesday, saying that the British socialite charged with helping the financier find teenage girls to sexually abuse was "Number 2" in the hierarchy of Epstein's operations.
In this courtroom sketch, assistant U.S. attorney Maurene Comey, left, conducts a direct examination of former Jeffrey Epstein pilot Lawrence Visoski, Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, in New York. Photos of former Epstein assistant Sarah Kellen are displayed on monitors, one also showing Epstein. A longtime pilot for the late financier Jeffrey Epstein resumed his testimony at Ghislaine Maxwell's sex trafficking trial Tuesday, saying that the British socialite charged with helping the financier find teenage girls to sexually abuse was "Number 2" in the hierarchy of Epstein's operations.
In this courtroom sketch, assistant U.S. attorney Alison Moe questions an unidentified victim about her experiences with Jeffery Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, in New York.
In this courtroom sketch, Ghislaine Maxwell's defense attorney Laura Menninger, left, cross examines a witness using the pseudonym "Jane" Tuesday Nov. 30, 2021, in New York. The woman testified that she had repeated sexual contact with disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein when she 14 and that Maxwell was there when it happened.
In this courtroom sketch, Judge Alison Nathan, far left, listens as a witness using the pseudonym "Jane" testifies during Ghislaine Maxwell's trial, Tuesday Nov. 30, 2021, in New York. The woman testified that she had repeated sexual contact with disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein when she 14 and that Maxwell was there when it happened.
In this courtroom sketch, Ghislaine Maxwell is seated at the defense table while watching testimony of witnesses during her trial, Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, in New York.
In this sketch, a prosecution detective, left, shows a massage table recovered from Jeffrey Epstein's Palm Beach Beach home to witness and former Palm Beach Police Officer Gregory Parkinson, right, during testimony in the sex-abuse trial of Ghislaine Maxwell, Friday Dec. 3, 2021, in New York.
Sarah Ransome, an alleged victim of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, arrives to the courthouse for the start of Maxwell's trial in New York, Monday, Nov. 29, 2021. Maxwell, who once dated the financier — is accused of acting as Epstein's chief enabler, recruiting and grooming young girls for him to abuse.
Ghislaine Maxwell's defense attorneys Laura Menninger and Jeffrey Pagliuca arrive at court in New York, on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. The case against Maxwell stems from four now-adult women who said she recruited them into being sexually abused by Jeffrey Epstein.
Kevin Maxwell and Isabel Maxwell, siblings of Ghislaine Maxwell, talk to the media as they leave the federal courthouse following testimony in their sister's sex trafficking trial, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in New York.
Attorney Bradley J. Edwards, right, and Brittany Henderson, who represent two of Jeffrey Epstein's victims, leave the federal courthouse following testimony in the sex trafficking trial of British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in New York.
Lawrence Paul Visoski Jr., the former pilot for disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, enters a federal courthouse to testify in the sex trafficking trial of British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell in New York City on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021.
NEW YORK (AP) — The first week of the sex-abuse trial of Ghislaine Maxwell saw the first of her four main accusers taking the witness stand to give emotional testimony accusing the British socialite of coaxing her — at just 14 — into sexual encounters with financier Jeffrey Epstein.
The jury at the federal trial in Manhattan also heard from former employees who offered an inside look at a lavish lifestyle Epstein shared with Maxwell, who was his girlfriend and then his employee. Her lawyers say she’s a scapegoat for Epstein, who killed himself in 2019 while awaiting trial behind bars.