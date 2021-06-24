Scaramucci tells banker trial jury about Trump's transition

NEW YORK (AP) — Anthony Scaramucci recalled for a jury Thursday his role in filling jobs in former President Donald Trump's administration as he testified against a Chicago banker, saying he never would have considered the man for a job if he knew he was giving $16 million in loans to Trump's ex-campaign manager.
Scaramucci, 57, was testifying for the government in its case against Stephen Calk, the former chief executive of The Federal Savings Bank who has pleaded not guilty to financial institution bribery and conspiracy charges.