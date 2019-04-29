Scandinavian Airlines strike in 4th day, affecting thousands

SAS planes are seen grounded at Oslo Gardermoen airport during pilots strikes, in Oslo, Friday, April 26, 2019. Pilots for Scandinavian Airlines have launched an open-ended strike following the collapse of pay negotiations, forcing the company to cancel almost all its flights. So far, 673 flights have been canceled, affecting 72,000 passengers. The Stockholm-based carrier said talks on a new collective bargaining agreement with the SAS Pilot Group, which represents 95% of the company's pilots in Sweden, Denmark and Norway, collapsed early Friday. (Ole Berg-Rusten/NTB Scanpix via AP) less SAS planes are seen grounded at Oslo Gardermoen airport during pilots strikes, in Oslo, Friday, April 26, 2019. Pilots for Scandinavian Airlines have launched an open-ended strike following the collapse of pay ... more Photo: Ole Berg-Rusten, AP Photo: Ole Berg-Rusten, AP Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close Scandinavian Airlines strike in 4th day, affecting thousands 1 / 2 Back to Gallery

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A strike among pilots at Scandinavian Airlines has entered its fourth day with the carrier being forced to cancel 1,213 flights Monday and Tuesday, affecting some 110,000 passengers.

The flag carrier of Denmark, Norway and Sweden says more than 170,000 passengers have been affected since the open-ended strike started Friday. The strike began after the collapse of pay negotiations with the SAS Pilot Group, which represents 95% of the company's pilots in the three countries.

There is no sign of when talks might resume on a new collective bargaining agreement.

Jacob Pedersen, an analyst with Denmark's Sydbank, says the pilots want their share of company earnings after the carrier posted a profit in the past four years following a cost saving program that started in 2012.