WESTPORT — A political party devoted to land use issues in town has nominated three incumbent candidates for Westport’s Planning and Zoning Commission this November.

Save Westport Now, which bills itself as a nonpartisan political party “devoted to preserving and enhancing Westport’s residential neighborhoods, historic resources, open spaces, and quality of life,” announced its nomination of Planning & Zoning Commission incumbents Michael Cammeyer, Danielle Dobin, and Neil Cohn.

The candidates are also endorsed by the Democratic party and will appear on both the Democratic party and Save Westport Now lines on the ballot.

“Michael, Danielle, and Neil will continue to bring the fresh vision, ideas, and tone to P&Z that have been hallmarks of their leadership since they first joined the commission,” said Save Westport Now co-chair Ian Warburg in a news release. “As an organization with forty-plus years of service to the community, we welcome voters who care about appropriate development, prioritize environmental conservation, and wish to preserve what makes Westport such a desirable place to live.”

Dobin serves as the current planning and zoning chair, Cammeyer serves as the secretary, and Cohn chairs the economic development subcommittee. According to Save Westport Now, their accomplishments while in office include pushing for stronger drainage requirements in response to increased storm activity; founding the commission affordable housing subcommittee and passing a text amendment to allow for the development of affordable housing for Westporters with special needs.

Save Westport Now was founded in 1980 and focuses primarily on planning and zoning matters. The only body it runs candidates for is the Planning & Zoning Commission.