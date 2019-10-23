Satellite collars will track bison movement at national park

HOT SPRINGS, S.D. (AP) — Some bison cows in Wind Cave National Park are being monitored with collars that communicate with satellites.

The Rapid City Journal reports the collars will be affixed on 10 bison during roundup, which occurs every other year.

The park's Chief of Resource Management Greg Schroeder says the collars will allow park officials to see how the bison use the park's resources, specifically water resources.

It could help officials determine if more watering areas are needed to prevent overuse and damage of existing water supply.

Schroeder says collars will transmit daily from four locations and will be sent to park officials' emails.

Nonprofit organization Black Hills Parks & Forests Association raised money for the collars.

The park hopes to show the bison's movements to guests in the visitor center.

