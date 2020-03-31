Santa Fe food bank gets donation from 'Stranger Things' star

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — “Stranger Things” star Millie Bobby Brown is channeling her power for good for a New Mexico food bank.

The actress posted on her Instagram on Sunday that she and her family have given an undisclosed amount to The Food Depot in Santa Fe to fund 20,000 meals.

Brown, who plays telekinetic teen Eleven, said in her post “Stranger Things” was set to film in Santa Fe before the coronavirus pandemic shut down production.

The Food Depot confirmed the actress' donation Monday.

Jill Dixon, director of development, said the charity was “grateful for the example” Brown was setting. Her contribution will mean several families struggling because of COVID-19 will have groceries.

The Food Depot provides sack lunches for kids, diapers, a mobile food pantry and other services.

In the same post, Brown also mentions donating money to a food bank in Atlanta where the popular Netflix series filmed in previous seasons.

