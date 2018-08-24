Sanitation worker dies at Arkansas school

CALICO ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A sanitation worker has died while working at a northern Arkansas elementary school.

The Baxter Bulletin reports that 48-year-old Steve Allen died Wednesday after a dumpster fell on him as he emptied it into his garbage truck. A Calico Rock Public School employee found the Methvin Sanitation employee unconscious at the campus.

Izard County Chief Deputy Earnie Blackley says the investigation is ongoing but no foul play is suspected.

Rock Superintendent Jerry Skidmore has released a statement saying "our prayers and thoughts are with family as they struggle with the pain of losing a loved one."

___

Information from: The Baxter Bulletin, http://www.baxterbulletin.com