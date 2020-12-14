Sandy Hook victims remembered in online vigil on anniversary

NEWTOWN, Conn. (AP) — The 20 children and six educators killed in the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School were remembered Monday on the eighth anniversary of the massacre during an online vigil hosted by gun violence prevention advocates.

The victims' names were read aloud, as were the names of more than 150 people killed by gun violence within the past year in Connecticut. Advocates called for stricter gun laws to prevent mass shootings, during the vigil hosted by Connecticut Against Gun Violence via video conference because of the coronavirus pandemic.