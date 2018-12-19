Sandoval christens first veterans' home in northern Nevada

SPARKS, Nev. (AP) — Gov. Brian Sandoval says the ribbon cutting ceremony at the first state veterans' home in northern Nevada fulfills one of the top priorities he established when he took office eight years ago.

The outgoing governor christened the $47 million home Monday night in Sparks where it will serve veterans, their spouses and Gold Star families.

The Nevada Appeal reports the 102,000-square foot, state-of-the-art facility will begin accepting residents in the spring under the direction of the Nevada Department of Veterans Services. The only other veterans' home in Nevada is in Boulder City.

The skilled nursing facility will provide around-the-clock care and 96 beds. It includes private rooms with bath and showers, common living spaces and a town hall featuring a gym and therapy center, coffee bistro, sports bar, chapel, conservatory, commissary, meeting rooms and dining hall.

Information from: Nevada Appeal, http://www.nevadaappeal.com