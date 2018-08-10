Sandoval appoints new utilities commission head

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Gov. Brian Sandoval has appointed one of his former deputy chiefs of staff to serve as chairman of the Nevada Public Utilities Commission.

Sandoval said Friday Ann Wilkinson is an experienced attorney with extensive experience in both utility and administrative law. That includes a stint as assistant general counsel to the PUC, the regulatory body for Nevada's utility industry.

She'll fill out the unexpired term of former chairman Joe Reynolds, who announced earlier this week he was stepping down to become the chief attorney for the Nevada's higher education system. the

Wilkinson was deputy chief of staff in the governor's office from 2011-13. She has worked since May 2017 as the director of human resources at the National Council of Juvenile & Family Court Judges.

From 2015-16, she was chairman of the Nevada Transportation Authority.

Sandoval says he's confident Wilkinson will be able to work closely with her fellow commissioners to balance the interests of customers and utility shareholders. She'll begin her new job Sept. 17.