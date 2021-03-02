San Francisco poised to reopen indoor dining, movie theaters JANIE HAR, Associated Press March 2, 2021 Updated: March 2, 2021 1:14 p.m.
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco is poised to allow indoor dining, movie theaters and gyms with reduced capacity as the rate of coronavirus cases and deaths improve statewide, allowing more of California's to open back up for business.
It's unclear which activities might open when. Mayor London Breed is scheduled to provide an update at the tourist-friendly Pier 39 in Fisherman's Wharf at 11 a.m. Tuesday.