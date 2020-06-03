San Francisco DA drops charges against teen in knee video

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco's district attorney has dropped charges against a black teenager whose arrest by San Francisco officers was caught on video and has drawn comparisons to the George Floyd case.

Kajon Busby, 19, was charged with misdemeanor crimes of criminal threats and resisting arrest, stemming from a Jan. 25 incident in which Busby was taken to the ground and handcuffed by several officers, the San Francisco Chronicle reported Wednesday.

A bystander video posted on social media last week shows a female officer pressing her knee to Busby’s neck while he’s on his stomach, in a manner similar to the one used by the former Minneapolis officer accused of killing Floyd on Memorial Day, and ignited protests and outrage throughout the country.

Police also released body camera footage of the arrest, and a separate clip that synced different body camera angles with the bystander video.

While the charges were filed when District Attorney Chesa Boudin was in office, the top prosecutor said he was not personally involved in the charging decision. After he heard of the case this weekend, Boudin said he took a closer look at the police files, viewed the video and asked his team to reach out to the main victims.

“After reviewing all that, I decided the case should be dismissed in full,” Boudin said in a Tuesday interview with the newspaper. “I went into court Monday morning and did that myself.”

The case prompted Boudin to implement a new policy that requires prosecutors to review all police body camera and independent video footage prior to filing charges for resisting arrest.

In the case of Busby, Boudin said, bystander video footage emerged months after the fact and “told a different story.”

These circumstances, he said, “require us to dismiss in the interest of justice.”

San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott ordered an administrative review of the incident and invited the San Francisco Department of Police Accountability to independently investigate the arrest, according to a police statement. Officials said the department’s training division is also reviewing prone handcuffing techniques to determine whether policy changes are warranted.

Busby’s attorney, Deputy Public Defender Alejandra Ramirez, said the dismissal was the right thing to do.

“This case was really just a misunderstanding between neighbors over a family dog; there was nothing criminal in nature,” Ramirez said.

Tony Montoya, president of the San Francisco Police Officers Association, criticized the dismissal and said it was “yet another example of Boudin’s criminals-first agenda that will continue to put San Franciscans at risk.”