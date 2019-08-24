San Diego prison riot involved 80 inmates, left 5 injured

SAN DIEGO (AP) — California authorities say a riot at a state prison in San Diego involved about 80 inmates and left five men with injuries that required hospitalization.

The Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation says no guards were hurt in the incident that began with a fight Friday night in a yard at Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility.

The agency says Saturday that visitation is canceled for the weekend as officials investigate. Authorities say four inmate-manufactured weapons were recovered at the scene.

One inmate with severe puncture wounds is critical and three others are in fair condition. A fifth inmate was treated and returned to the prison.

The prison opened in 1987 and houses approximately 3,800 minimum-, medium-, and maximum-security inmates.