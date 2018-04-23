Salt Lake City planning $27M upgrade to historical cemetery

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Salt Lake City is looking to spend $27 million to rebuild roads, repair walls and make other upgrades to its 170-year-old bucolic city cemetery.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports the 150-acre cemetery nestled in the city's Avenues neighborhood is the largest burial ground run by any city in the U.S.

The city wants to tackle years of delayed repairs, including fixes for crumbling roads, pathways, walls and other structures along with a new outdoor space for public gatherings.

Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski is reviewing the plan. City officials have not yet identified how they will pay for the project.

The historical site is one of the largest open-space areas in Salt Lake City and it's where 12 of 16 past presidents of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are interred.

___

Information from: The Salt Lake Tribune, http://www.sltrib.com