Salem OKs warming shelters for homeless

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The Salem City Council has agreed to spend up to $213,000 to open 140 warming shelter beds at two local churches.

Warming shelter openings currently are driven by freezing temperatures. But under a proposed deal between the city, nonprofit and church representatives, the two shelters would remain open every night from January 1 to March 31.

Representatives from the two locations, Church at the Park and Salem First Presbyterian Church, still need to OK the deal.

Salem First Presbyterian Church's Pastor Del Burnett called the idea "marvelous" and the deadline "ridiculous."

Burnett told the Statesman-Journal that to his knowledge, his church was not consulted on the proposal ahead of time. Burnett said it felt as though it was pushed onto the church.

Given the Christmas season, he said he didn't see how the church could get the fixed warming shelters up and running even if they agree, though it's something they're willing to explore.

Jimmy Jones, executive director of the Community Action Agency, acknowledged in an interview his group's communications could have been better. But he said when the budgets were drafted, councilors weren't expected to act immediately.

The warming-shelter idea marks the latest twist as city leaders try to figure out where people experiencing homelessness should go after a public camping ban goes into effect Dec. 16.

Approximately 1,800 are considered homeless within the urban growth boundary, according to homeless advocates.

Jones also said his group reached out to the church in advance and they said they did want to talk about the idea more.