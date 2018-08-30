Safety board issues preliminary findings on helicopter crash

KINDRED, N.D. (AP) — The National Transportation Safety Board says the pilot of a helicopter that crashed near Kindred heard a loud snap shortly before the chopper went down two weeks ago.

KFGO reports the agency's preliminary report says the helicopter was about 1,000 feet above the ground when the pilot lost control of the main rotor. The report says that after the helicopter hit the ground, it rolled and caught fire.

The pilot wasn't seriously injured, but the chopper was destroyed in the August 16th crash. The pilot was on the way from a farm near McLeod to Fargo.

___

Information from: KFGO-AM, http://www.kfgo.com