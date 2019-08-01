SMILE Mass to donate floatable wheelchairs

The Dini family from Westport at Compo Beach for the fireworks display. Photo Todd Tracy 7/3/2019 The Dini family from Westport at Compo Beach for the fireworks display. Photo Todd Tracy 7/3/2019 Photo: /File Photo Photo: /File Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close SMILE Mass to donate floatable wheelchairs 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

WESTPORT — SMILE Mass (Small Miracles in Life Exist) will donate floating beach wheelchairs to Westport, Fairfield and Norwalk at a ceremony taking place Aug. 6 at Compo Beach Pavilion.

SMILE Mass has donated over 130 of the floating beach wheelchairs throughout New England, and this will be the first donation to Connecticut. The floatable wheelchairs, which resemble beach recliners, have shock-absorbing wheels that maneuver easily over sandy terrain.

Founded in 2010, SMILE Mass is a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of disabled persons, their families and other caregivers.

“We are grateful to SMILE Mass for this donation,” First Selectman Jim Marpe said in a statement. “Along with the newly constructed sidewalks, Mobi-Mats and the ADA-compliant restrooms on South Beach, these special wheelchairs will provide access for many who otherwise may not have the opportunity to enjoy one of Westport’s crown jewels.”

The public is invited to attend the ceremony at noon.