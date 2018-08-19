SEMO dorm to allow dogs

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — Students in one Southeast Missouri State University who don't want to leave their dogs or cats at home won't have to.

The Southeast Missourian reports that the university this fall is allowing students in Myers Hall to live with their pets during a one-year pilot program.

University director of residence life Kendra Skinner says SEMO looked at similar programs at other universities in modeling its program. Myers Hall was chosen in part because its rooms have tile flooring instead of carpet.

Skinner says three pet-owning students have already been approved and several others have made inquiries. She says the program could expand if the pilot project goes well.

