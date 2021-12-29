SD committee investigating AG subpoena crash investigators

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota lawmakers on Wednesday subpoenaed law enforcement officials and crash investigation documents as they weigh whether the state's attorney general should be impeached for his conduct in a fatal car crash.
After meeting behind closed doors in executive session for two days, a House committee tasked with recommending whether Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg should face impeachment charges unanimously approved the subpoenas in a brief public session Tuesday. The committee — made of seven Republicans and two Democrats — indicated it will reconvene in January to hear from those who investigated the crash.