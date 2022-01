COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A former principal has been named superintendent of a South Carolina school district on a permanent basis.

The Lexington Richland County District 5's Board of Trustees named Akil Ross, Sr. to serve as the district's permanent superintendent, effective Feb. 1. He held the post on an interim basis since July 1 following the resignation of Christina Melton, according to the district's Facebook page.

Under the new agreement, Ross' contract runs until June 30, 2025, WIS-TV reported.

Ross said the selection, announced Monday, is an incredible honor for him and he is humbled by the responsibility.

“I don’t take this responsibility lightly and will continue to work hard to serve the students, staff and community. I am very proud of the opportunity ahead of building a great future for our children. The work begins now and I am excited to get started,” Ross said.

Ross is a former Chapin High School Principal and National Association of Secondary Schools Principals 2018 National Principal of the Year. He also served as the Director of Secondary Education for the district.

Ross has been in education for 20 years, beginning his career as a teacher and coach at Eau Claire High School.