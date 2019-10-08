https://www.westport-news.com/news/article/SC-man-wins-thousands-in-scratch-off-lottery-game-14502154.php
SC man wins thousands in scratch-off lottery game
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina man won $125,000 in a scratch-off lottery game.
The South Carolina Education Lottery says the man, whose name was not released but he's from Blacksburg, is planning to buy a new pickup truck with his winnings.
The Spartanburg Herald-Journal reports the winning ticket was one of four in the $5 Green and Gold game, with odds of winning at 1 in 660,000.
The three other jackpot tickets have yet to be claimed.
For selling the claimed ticket, Get N Go in Blacksburg received a commission of $1,250.
