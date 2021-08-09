SC governor repeats: No mask requirement needed in schools

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster on Monday continued to urge people to get the COVID-19 vaccine, but also repeated that whether students wear masks in class should be solely up to parents in a state where less than half the residents are fully vaccinated.
McMaster insisted South Carolina is better off than last year with the pandemic. Case counts and hospitalizations are well below last winter's peak, but rising above an earlier 2020 summer peak, after hotels and restaurants reopened.