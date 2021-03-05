SC gov lifts mask mandate for restaurants, state properties

3
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Gov. Henry McMaster lifted mandates Friday on face coverings in South Carolina's government office buildings and restaurants, leaving it up to state administrative officials and restaurant operators to develop their own guidelines related to the coronavirus pandemic.
The executive order essentially reversed similar guidance from the governor issued in July, when McMaster made the face coverings a requirement that anyone entering a state office building, per guidelines developed by the Department of Administration. At that time, McMaster also issued a similar edict for restaurant-goers and employees.