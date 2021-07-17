SC counties and cities told to carefully review user fees

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Organization representing local governments in South Carolina plan to ask lawmakers to broaden the definition of fees they use to raise money for items like road maintenance after a state Supreme Court ruling suggested some of the fees are not legal.
In the meantime, those organizations are also recommending governments review their fees in light of last month's high court decision that tossed out two fees in Greenville County. Justices ruled they were taxes that must get legislative approval.