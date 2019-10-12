SC Legal Services gets $153K tech grant

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — An agency that helps low-income South Carolina residents with civil legal needs is getting a grant to improve its use of technology.

Legal Services Corporation President Jim Sandman says South Carolina Legal Services Inc. will get a $155,940 Technology Initiative Grant to expand the number of online classrooms they offer to millions "who would otherwise nave to navigate the legal system alone." Officials say six new online courses will focus on eviction, criminal records expungement, foreclosure, heir's property, education rights and debt collection.

SCLS is partnering with the South Carolina Pro Bono Board on the project.

U.S. Rep. James Clyburn says such programs aid communities that often lack adequate resources.

SCLS is one of 30 recipients of the 2019 grants, totaling more than $4 million.