SC House prepares to debate state's $10 billion budget

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina's $10 billion spending plan will get a through review before a vote this week in the state House.

House members will come back for a rare Monday session to take up routine matters before starting the main part of the debate Tuesday.

The spending plan includes $213 million to give a $3,000 a year raise for every teacher and $128 million set aside so every South Carolina tax filer would get a $100 rebate.

The budget also includes $100 million to pave and repair rural roads and $50 million for a state disaster relief fund that can be tapped for floods, storms or other disasters either before federal help comes or if the damage isn't widespread enough for federal money.

One certain fight will be over raises for state employees. The budget currently includes $42 million for raises, but lets agency leaders decide who gets extra pay.

Democratic Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter of Orangeburg said that isn't enough of a raise and any extra money needs to be distributed more equally.

The House spending plan also includes $100 million for safety upgrades at state prisons.

The Senate will get its shot at the budget after it passes the House.