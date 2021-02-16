S. Korean sexual slavery survivor wants UN court judgment

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A South Korean woman who was sexually enslaved by Japan’s World War II military called for the leaders of both countries to settle an impasse over the issue by seeking judgment from the International Court of Justice.
The 92-year-old woman, Lee Yong-soo, said Tuesday she hopes a ruling by the U.N.'s highest court handling disputes would bring closure after she and other survivors campaigned unsuccessfully for 30 years demanding that the Japanese government accept legal responsibility for their slavery.