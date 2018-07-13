Rutland hospital plans to form accountable care group

RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) — Rutland Regional Medical Center is moving towards an accountable care model.

The Rutland Herald reports Rutland Regional CEO Claudio Fort announced the proposal Thursday during a Project VISION meeting.

An accountable care organization gets paid to keep patients healthy instead of being paid a "fee-for-service" for tests and procedures. Under the program, health care providers collaborate for coordinated care.

Fort says the hospital is considering partnerships with Vermont Mental Health, the Visiting Nurses Association and Hospice of the Southwest Region. He believes Rutland Regional is "fairly well positioned" to create an accountable care organization with area health care providers.

Dr. Jeffrey McKey, who serves as Rutland Regional's Vice President of Community and Behavioral Health Services, says the change could help provide "seamless care" for patients.

___

Information from: Rutland Herald, http://www.rutlandherald.com/