Russian police detain journalists rallying for media freedom

MOSCOW (AP) — Police in Moscow on Wednesday detained three journalists who picketed Russia's Justice Ministry, protesting the authorities’ recent crackdown on independent media, Russia's top independent Dozhd TV channel reported.
Irina Dolinina, Alesya Marokhovskaya and Polina Uzhvak of the Vazhniye Istorii news outlet came to the ministry to protest against the recent designation of several independent media outlets, including Dozhd and Vazhniye Istorii, as “foreign agents." The label carries strong pejorative connotations that can discredit the recipient, and implies additional government scrutiny.